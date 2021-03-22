Health workers administer doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Asia speeds up AstraZeneca vaccine roll-out even as trust sinks in Europe; second wave grips India
- Many Asian countries, including Australia, South Korea and Thailand, heavily rely on the AstraZeneca jab to end the pandemic
- Some hospitals in India’s Maharashtra state have begun to run short of beds, while New Zealand delayed a travel bubble with Australia
