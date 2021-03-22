Health workers administer doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Bloomberg Health workers administer doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Bloomberg
Health workers administer doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Bloomberg
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Asia speeds up AstraZeneca vaccine roll-out even as trust sinks in Europe; second wave grips India

  • Many Asian countries, including Australia, South Korea and Thailand, heavily rely on the AstraZeneca jab to end the pandemic
  • Some hospitals in India’s Maharashtra state have begun to run short of beds, while New Zealand delayed a travel bubble with Australia

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 4:44pm, 22 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Health workers administer doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Bloomberg Health workers administer doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Bloomberg
Health workers administer doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE