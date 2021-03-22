Firecrackers explode as protesters take cover behind a barricade during a demonstration in Mandalay. Photo: Reuters Firecrackers explode as protesters take cover behind a barricade during a demonstration in Mandalay. Photo: Reuters
Firecrackers explode as protesters take cover behind a barricade during a demonstration in Mandalay. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar holds car convoy protests; Singapore foreign minister embarks on Asean diplomatic drive

  • In Yangon, motorists honked car horns to mark the one-month anniversary of the launch of one of the biggest protests since the coup
  • Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will visit Brunei, Malaysia and Indonesia as Asean seeks an urgent meeting on the crisis

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:00pm, 22 Mar, 2021

