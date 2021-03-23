The US has expressed concerns over the presence of more than 200 Chinese fishing vessels near a disputed South China Sea reef. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard/National Task Force-West Philippine Sea via AP The US has expressed concerns over the presence of more than 200 Chinese fishing vessels near a disputed South China Sea reef. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard/National Task Force-West Philippine Sea via AP
The US has expressed concerns over the presence of more than 200 Chinese fishing vessels near a disputed South China Sea reef. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard/National Task Force-West Philippine Sea via AP
US backs Philippines in stand-off over South China Sea reef

  • The US embassy said it shared the concerns of the Philippines and accused China of using ‘maritime militia to intimidate, provoke, and threaten other nations, which undermines peace and security’
  • Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Sunday demanded about 200 Chinese vessels he said were militia boats leave the Whitsun Reef, which is claimed by both Manila and Beijing

Associated Press
Associated Press in Manila

Updated: 5:21pm, 23 Mar, 2021

