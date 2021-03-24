Members of staff wearing protective face masks sit at the concierge desk at a hotel in Bangkok. Photo: EPA
Thai billionaire snaps up troubled hotels, betting on big tourism rebound
- Tourism-reliant Thailand has gone without its millions of foreign visitors for a year, leaving its hotels and tourism businesses struggling to stay afloat
- Some properties have closed down and may not reopen when international travels resume later this year, with the number of hotels for sale ‘increasing by the day’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Members of staff wearing protective face masks sit at the concierge desk at a hotel in Bangkok. Photo: EPA