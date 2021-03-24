Members of staff wearing protective face masks sit at the concierge desk at a hotel in Bangkok. Photo: EPA Members of staff wearing protective face masks sit at the concierge desk at a hotel in Bangkok. Photo: EPA
Members of staff wearing protective face masks sit at the concierge desk at a hotel in Bangkok. Photo: EPA
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thai billionaire snaps up troubled hotels, betting on big tourism rebound

  • Tourism-reliant Thailand has gone without its millions of foreign visitors for a year, leaving its hotels and tourism businesses struggling to stay afloat
  • Some properties have closed down and may not reopen when international travels resume later this year, with the number of hotels for sale ‘increasing by the day’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:00am, 24 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of staff wearing protective face masks sit at the concierge desk at a hotel in Bangkok. Photo: EPA Members of staff wearing protective face masks sit at the concierge desk at a hotel in Bangkok. Photo: EPA
Members of staff wearing protective face masks sit at the concierge desk at a hotel in Bangkok. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE