Myanmar security forces aim guns towards people in nearby apartments as they stand-off with anti-coup protesters in Yangon earlier this month. Photo: AP
Myanmar junta blames anti-coup protesters for violence that has left scores dead
- Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun blamed protesters for violence and arson and said nine members of the security forces had died, while accusing the media of spreading ‘fake news’
- At least 261 people have been killed since February 1 in the Myanmar security forces’ crackdown on anti-coup protesters, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners
Topic | Myanmar
