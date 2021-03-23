Myanmar security forces aim guns towards people in nearby apartments as they stand-off with anti-coup protesters in Yangon earlier this month. Photo: AP Myanmar security forces aim guns towards people in nearby apartments as they stand-off with anti-coup protesters in Yangon earlier this month. Photo: AP
Myanmar security forces aim guns towards people in nearby apartments as they stand-off with anti-coup protesters in Yangon earlier this month. Photo: AP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar junta blames anti-coup protesters for violence that has left scores dead

  • Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun blamed protesters for violence and arson and said nine members of the security forces had died, while accusing the media of spreading ‘fake news’
  • At least 261 people have been killed since February 1 in the Myanmar security forces’ crackdown on anti-coup protesters, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners

Topic |   Myanmar
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:49pm, 23 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Myanmar security forces aim guns towards people in nearby apartments as they stand-off with anti-coup protesters in Yangon earlier this month. Photo: AP Myanmar security forces aim guns towards people in nearby apartments as they stand-off with anti-coup protesters in Yangon earlier this month. Photo: AP
Myanmar security forces aim guns towards people in nearby apartments as they stand-off with anti-coup protesters in Yangon earlier this month. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE