A man with a head injury is carried by other men in Mandalay. Photo: AP A man with a head injury is carried by other men in Mandalay. Photo: AP
A man with a head injury is carried by other men in Mandalay. Photo: AP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar military justifies crackdown, accuses Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption

  • In a news conference, the military showed a video of Suu Kyi’s former colleague claiming he had handed over large amounts of cash and gold to her
  • The Tatmadaw also presented a host of seized home-made weapons to assert that the anti-coup protesters are violent and its crackdown on them are justified

Topic |   Myanmar
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:24am, 24 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man with a head injury is carried by other men in Mandalay. Photo: AP A man with a head injury is carried by other men in Mandalay. Photo: AP
A man with a head injury is carried by other men in Mandalay. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE