A man with a head injury is carried by other men in Mandalay. Photo: AP
Myanmar military justifies crackdown, accuses Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption
- In a news conference, the military showed a video of Suu Kyi’s former colleague claiming he had handed over large amounts of cash and gold to her
- The Tatmadaw also presented a host of seized home-made weapons to assert that the anti-coup protesters are violent and its crackdown on them are justified
Topic | Myanmar
