Southeast Asian countries lose up to US$6 billion a year over single-use plastic, World Bank says
- More than 75 per cent of recyclable plastics in Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines are left to waste, according to reports issued on Tuesday.
- Building up the business model for plastic recycling will help divert waste from landfills, reducing the risk that it leaks into waterways, the World Bank says
