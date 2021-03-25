Protesters march in Mandalay on March 25, 2021. At least 286 people have been killed since the military launched a coup on February 1. Photo: EPA-EFE Protesters march in Mandalay on March 25, 2021. At least 286 people have been killed since the military launched a coup on February 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore and Indonesian foreign ministers to discuss Myanmar during meeting

  • Thousands of anti-coup protesters returned to the streets a day after a observing a nationwide silent strike
  • Indonesia and Malaysia are seeking an urgent Asean meeting to discuss the crisis, which has prompted international condemnation against the military

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:49pm, 25 Mar, 2021

