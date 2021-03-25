Protesters march in Mandalay on March 25, 2021. At least 286 people have been killed since the military launched a coup on February 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore and Indonesian foreign ministers to discuss Myanmar during meeting
- Thousands of anti-coup protesters returned to the streets a day after a observing a nationwide silent strike
- Indonesia and Malaysia are seeking an urgent Asean meeting to discuss the crisis, which has prompted international condemnation against the military
