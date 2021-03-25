A health worker takes a selfie as he receives a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Manila. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Philippine mayors accused of vaccine queue-jumping; Sri Lanka to buy Russia’s Sputnik V shots
- President Duterte said that aside from the mayors, the son of an actress also got immunised
- Elsewhere, Japanese PM Suga reiterated his commitment to taking steps to stage a ‘safe and secure’ Tokyo Olympics as the torch relay kicked off in Fukushima
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A health worker takes a selfie as he receives a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Manila. Photo: Xinhua