A health worker takes a selfie as he receives a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Manila. Photo: Xinhua A health worker takes a selfie as he receives a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Manila. Photo: Xinhua
A health worker takes a selfie as he receives a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Manila. Photo: Xinhua
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Philippine mayors accused of vaccine queue-jumping; Sri Lanka to buy Russia’s Sputnik V shots

  • President Duterte said that aside from the mayors, the son of an actress also got immunised
  • Elsewhere, Japanese PM Suga reiterated his commitment to taking steps to stage a ‘safe and secure’ Tokyo Olympics as the torch relay kicked off in Fukushima

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 5:24pm, 25 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A health worker takes a selfie as he receives a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Manila. Photo: Xinhua A health worker takes a selfie as he receives a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Manila. Photo: Xinhua
A health worker takes a selfie as he receives a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Manila. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE