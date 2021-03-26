Anti-coup protesters stand near a defaced image of military chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Mandalay. Photo: AP Anti-coup protesters stand near a defaced image of military chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Mandalay. Photo: AP
Russia seeks stronger military ties with Myanmar amid international condemnation over coup

  • Russian state media said deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin called Myanmar a reliable ally and strategic partner of Russia in Asia
  • Fomin met junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing on Friday, a visit that came a day ahead of a parade to mark Myanmar’s prestigious Armed Forces Day

ReutersAgence France-Presse
Reuters  and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:02pm, 26 Mar, 2021

