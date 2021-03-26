Anti-coup protesters stand near a defaced image of military chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Mandalay. Photo: AP
Russia seeks stronger military ties with Myanmar amid international condemnation over coup
- Russian state media said deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin called Myanmar a reliable ally and strategic partner of Russia in Asia
- Fomin met junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing on Friday, a visit that came a day ahead of a parade to mark Myanmar’s prestigious Armed Forces Day
