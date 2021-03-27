Myanmar military chief Min Aung Hlaing salutes during the Armed Forces Day parade in a screenshot from a local media broadcast. Photo: AFP Myanmar military chief Min Aung Hlaing salutes during the Armed Forces Day parade in a screenshot from a local media broadcast. Photo: AFP
Myanmar’s junta says it will strive for democracy after chilling warning to protesters

  • Senior General Min Aung Hlaing on Armed Forces Day reiterated a promise to hold elections, without giving any timeframe
  • The parade was attended by Russia’s deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin, who has offered support to the military

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:04pm, 27 Mar, 2021

Myanmar military chief Min Aung Hlaing salutes during the Armed Forces Day parade in a screenshot from a local media broadcast. Photo: AFP
