Anti-coup protesters prepare makeshift bow and arrows to confront police in Thaketa township, Yangon. Photo: AP
Global military chiefs condemn junta crackdown as Myanmar mourns bloodiest day since coup
- The defence chiefs of a dozen countries including the US, Germany and Japan slammed the deadly use of force by Myanmar’s security forces
- Saturday’s 114 deaths took the overall number of civilians reported killed since the coup to more than 440
Topic | Myanmar
Anti-coup protesters prepare makeshift bow and arrows to confront police in Thaketa township, Yangon. Photo: AP