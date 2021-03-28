Anti-coup protesters prepare makeshift bow and arrows to confront police in Thaketa township, Yangon. Photo: AP Anti-coup protesters prepare makeshift bow and arrows to confront police in Thaketa township, Yangon. Photo: AP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Global military chiefs condemn junta crackdown as Myanmar mourns bloodiest day since coup

  • The defence chiefs of a dozen countries including the US, Germany and Japan slammed the deadly use of force by Myanmar’s security forces
  • Saturday’s 114 deaths took the overall number of civilians reported killed since the coup to more than 440

Topic |   Myanmar
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:34am, 28 Mar, 2021

