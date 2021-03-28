The Chinse boats are moored at the Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard/National Task Force-West Philippine Sea via AP
Philippine fighter jet flies over Chinese boats in South China Sea
- Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the military aircraft were sent daily to monitor the situation at the Whitsun Reef
- More than 200 Chinese vessels are moored within Manila’s exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea
