A man passes by a mural depicting Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA
Malaysia’s Umno won’t work with Muhyiddin at next election, party president says
- The United Malays National Organisation is the largest bloc in the PM’s ruling alliance, but some of its leaders are unhappy
- Umno President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Sunday the party will ‘not be part of Perikatan Nasional’ at the next polls
Topic | Malaysia
