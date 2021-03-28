A man passes by a mural depicting Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA A man passes by a mural depicting Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA
A man passes by a mural depicting Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s Umno won’t work with Muhyiddin at next election, party president says

  • The United Malays National Organisation is the largest bloc in the PM’s ruling alliance, but some of its leaders are unhappy
  • Umno President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Sunday the party will ‘not be part of Perikatan Nasional’ at the next polls

Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters
Reuters in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 7:15pm, 28 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man passes by a mural depicting Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA A man passes by a mural depicting Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA
A man passes by a mural depicting Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE