Armed police officers stand guard along a closed road following an explosion outside a Catholic church in Makassar, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia on Sunday. Photo: Antara Foto / Arnas Padda via Reuters
Islamic State terror network behind Palm Sunday suicide bombing at Indonesian church, police say
- National Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo said both attackers – a man and a woman – were members of extremist group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD)
- Both suspects in the attack were killed as they rode a motorbike into the compound of the church, setting off what authorities said was an improvised explosive device
Topic | Indonesia
