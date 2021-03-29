Armed police officers stand guard along a closed road following an explosion outside a Catholic church in Makassar, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia on Sunday. Photo: Antara Foto / Arnas Padda via Reuters Armed police officers stand guard along a closed road following an explosion outside a Catholic church in Makassar, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia on Sunday. Photo: Antara Foto / Arnas Padda via Reuters
Islamic State terror network behind Palm Sunday suicide bombing at Indonesian church, police say

  • National Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo said both attackers – a man and a woman – were members of extremist group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD)
  • Both suspects in the attack were killed as they rode a motorbike into the compound of the church, setting off what authorities said was an improvised explosive device

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:54am, 29 Mar, 2021

