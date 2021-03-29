Men use slingshots as they crouch behind a barricade during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar bloodshed ‘absolutely outrageous’, says Joe Biden after security forces kill more than 100 protesters
- ‘It’s absolutely outrageous and based on the reporting I’ve got, an awful lot of people have been killed totally unnecessarily,’ said Biden
- The defence chiefs of 12 countries including the United States, Britain, Japan and Australia denounced the Myanmar military
