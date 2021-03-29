Men use slingshots as they crouch behind a barricade during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar on Sunday. Photo: Reuters Men use slingshots as they crouch behind a barricade during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Men use slingshots as they crouch behind a barricade during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar bloodshed ‘absolutely outrageous’, says Joe Biden after security forces kill more than 100 protesters

  • ‘It’s absolutely outrageous and based on the reporting I’ve got, an awful lot of people have been killed totally unnecessarily,’ said Biden
  • The defence chiefs of 12 countries including the United States, Britain, Japan and Australia denounced the Myanmar military

Topic |   Myanmar
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:46am, 29 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Men use slingshots as they crouch behind a barricade during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar on Sunday. Photo: Reuters Men use slingshots as they crouch behind a barricade during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Men use slingshots as they crouch behind a barricade during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE