The Marina Bay Sands hotels and resorts in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Las Vegas Sands probes potential money-laundering breaches at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands casino
- The US firm has set up a committee to review money transfers among high rollers and third parties at its casino in the city state
- Last year ex-patron Wang Xi complained Marina Bay Sands transferred US$6.8 million from his casino account to other gamblers without his approval
