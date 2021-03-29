The Marina Bay Sands hotels and resorts in Singapore. Photo: AFP The Marina Bay Sands hotels and resorts in Singapore. Photo: AFP
The Marina Bay Sands hotels and resorts in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Las Vegas Sands probes potential money-laundering breaches at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands casino

  • The US firm has set up a committee to review money transfers among high rollers and third parties at its casino in the city state
  • Last year ex-patron Wang Xi complained Marina Bay Sands transferred US$6.8 million from his casino account to other gamblers without his approval

Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:41pm, 29 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Marina Bay Sands hotels and resorts in Singapore. Photo: AFP The Marina Bay Sands hotels and resorts in Singapore. Photo: AFP
The Marina Bay Sands hotels and resorts in Singapore. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE