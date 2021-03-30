FILE PHOTO: Empty chairs are seen on a beach which is usually full of tourists, amid fear of coronavirus in Phuket, Thailand March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Empty chairs are seen on a beach which is usually full of tourists, amid fear of coronavirus in Phuket, Thailand March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Empty chairs are seen on a beach which is usually full of tourists, amid fear of coronavirus in Phuket, Thailand March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo
Thailand hopes vaccinated Chinese tourists will return to Phuket during partial reopening from July 1

  • Phuket’s plan to waive quarantine for inoculated visitors is part of a gradual reopening of borders by Thailand, where tourism contributed to about one-fifth of pre-pandemic economy
  • Coronavirus has devastated Thailand’s economy. Last year, there were only 6.7 million foreign tourists, down from nearly 40 million in 2019, who spent more than US$61 billion

Bloomberg
Updated: 8:00am, 30 Mar, 2021

