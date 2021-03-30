Myanmar activists on Tuesday launched a new civil disobedience campaign to hurl garbage onto streets. Photo: EPA-EFE Myanmar activists on Tuesday launched a new civil disobedience campaign to hurl garbage onto streets. Photo: EPA-EFE
Myanmar activists on Tuesday launched a new civil disobedience campaign to hurl garbage onto streets. Photo: EPA-EFE
Myanmar crackdown death toll tops 500 as protesters launch ‘garbage strike’

  • At least 510 civilians had been killed in nearly two months of efforts to stop the anti-coup protests
  • More ethnic armed groups have called on the military to stop killing peaceful demonstrators and resolve political issues

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:20pm, 30 Mar, 2021

