An employee works at a production line in Top Glove factory in Shah Alam, Malaysia. File photo: Reuters
US to seize gloves from Malaysia’s Top Glove over forced labour

  • The company’s shares slumped after the Customs and Border Protection ordered personnel at American ports of entry to seize its goods made in Malaysia
  • North America accounts for 22 per cent of Top Glove’s total sales volume

Bloomberg
Updated: 2:51pm, 30 Mar, 2021

