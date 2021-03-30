An employee works at a production line in Top Glove factory in Shah Alam, Malaysia. File photo: Reuters
US to seize gloves from Malaysia’s Top Glove over forced labour
- The company’s shares slumped after the Customs and Border Protection ordered personnel at American ports of entry to seize its goods made in Malaysia
- North America accounts for 22 per cent of Top Glove’s total sales volume
