Asia /  Southeast Asia

Migrant workers take their turn on Singapore Flyer ferris wheel after difficult year

  • Singaporeans have donated vouchers that were to be spent on attractions, hotels and tours – businesses that have lost income during the coronavirus pandemic
  • ‘There are so many people who appreciate the contributions workers have made to Singapore and this is their chance to give back,’ initiative’s founder said

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Updated: 9:24pm, 30 Mar, 2021

