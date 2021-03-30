Cyclists pass the Singapore Flyer Ferris Wheel. Photo: AP
Migrant workers take their turn on Singapore Flyer ferris wheel after difficult year
- Singaporeans have donated vouchers that were to be spent on attractions, hotels and tours – businesses that have lost income during the coronavirus pandemic
- ‘There are so many people who appreciate the contributions workers have made to Singapore and this is their chance to give back,’ initiative’s founder said
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
