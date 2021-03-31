A paramedic in Yangon gestures as he talks to protesters with their faces painted near a burning makeshift barricade during a protest on March 30, 2021. Photo: AFP A paramedic in Yangon gestures as he talks to protesters with their faces painted near a burning makeshift barricade during a protest on March 30, 2021. Photo: AFP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar coup: US orders some diplomats to leave as unrest grows

  • The US State Department has told some non-essential government workers and their dependents to leave as a military crackdown on anti-coup protesters continues
  • The civilian death toll has now passed 520, with world powers ramping up their condemnation of the violence

Topic |   Myanmar
Agence France-PresseAssociated Press
Agence France-Presse  and Associated Press

Updated: 9:07am, 31 Mar, 2021

