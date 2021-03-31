A paramedic in Yangon gestures as he talks to protesters with their faces painted near a burning makeshift barricade during a protest on March 30, 2021. Photo: AFP
Myanmar coup: US orders some diplomats to leave as unrest grows
- The US State Department has told some non-essential government workers and their dependents to leave as a military crackdown on anti-coup protesters continues
- The civilian death toll has now passed 520, with world powers ramping up their condemnation of the violence
Topic | Myanmar
A paramedic in Yangon gestures as he talks to protesters with their faces painted near a burning makeshift barricade during a protest on March 30, 2021. Photo: AFP