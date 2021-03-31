Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot in Kathmandu on March 7, 2021. Photo: Office of the Prime Minister / Xinhua
Coronavirus: Nepal to restart vaccinations with Chinese shots; Queensland eyes end to snap lockdown
- Ruili city in Yunan province says it will crack down on border crossings after three Myanmar nationals tested positive for Covid-19
- Meanwhile, Australia’s Queensland is hopeful a snap lockdown will end as cases fall, while Nepal is to resume inoculations after receiving Chinese shots
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot in Kathmandu on March 7, 2021. Photo: Office of the Prime Minister / Xinhua