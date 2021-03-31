Officials carry a safety box containing the Cockpit Voice Recorder of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182. Photo: Reuters Officials carry a safety box containing the Cockpit Voice Recorder of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182. Photo: Reuters
Sriwijaya Air crash: Indonesia recovers cockpit voice recorder of doomed jet

  • A navy official said the CVR had been found under a metre of mud
  • It could help investigators understand the actions taken by the pilots of the jet, which crashed on January 9, killing all 62 people on board

ReutersAgence France-Presse
Reuters  and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:52pm, 31 Mar, 2021

