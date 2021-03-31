Thailand’s King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida. Photo: Instagram
Five Thai protesters charged over clash with Queen Suthida’s motorcade face lengthy sentence or possibly death
- They were charged over an incident during a protest in October last year when thousands marched from the Democracy Monument to the Government House in Bangkok
- A motorcade ferrying Queen Suthida and Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti passed through the protest zone, and some protesters crowded around the vehicle
