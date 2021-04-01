Ethnic Karen people take part in an anti-coup demonstration in Hlaingbwe township, in eastern Myanmar’s Karen state. Photo: Karen Information Centre via AFP
Myanmar junta makes ceasefire offer, but not to protesters
- The move comes after clashes with ethnic armed groups, but makes an exception for actions that disrupt the government’s security and administrative operations
- Detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s lawyer says she is in good health
Topic | Myanmar
