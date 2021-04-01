Ethnic Karen people take part in an anti-coup demonstration in Hlaingbwe township, in eastern Myanmar’s Karen state. Photo: Karen Information Centre via AFP Ethnic Karen people take part in an anti-coup demonstration in Hlaingbwe township, in eastern Myanmar’s Karen state. Photo: Karen Information Centre via AFP
Ethnic Karen people take part in an anti-coup demonstration in Hlaingbwe township, in eastern Myanmar’s Karen state. Photo: Karen Information Centre via AFP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar junta makes ceasefire offer, but not to protesters

  • The move comes after clashes with ethnic armed groups, but makes an exception for actions that disrupt the government’s security and administrative operations
  • Detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s lawyer says she is in good health

Topic |   Myanmar
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:44am, 1 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ethnic Karen people take part in an anti-coup demonstration in Hlaingbwe township, in eastern Myanmar’s Karen state. Photo: Karen Information Centre via AFP Ethnic Karen people take part in an anti-coup demonstration in Hlaingbwe township, in eastern Myanmar’s Karen state. Photo: Karen Information Centre via AFP
Ethnic Karen people take part in an anti-coup demonstration in Hlaingbwe township, in eastern Myanmar’s Karen state. Photo: Karen Information Centre via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE