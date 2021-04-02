A nurse holds a newborn baby at a maternity facility in Jakarta, Indonesia. File photo: AFP
Why Indonesia wants to put lid on baby boom while Asia tries to spur birth rates
- Officials are trying to convince people to have fewer children as Indonesia focuses more on improving the quality of the population
- The country’s efforts contrast with neighbours like Singapore, where the government has offered to increase cash support for citizens who have kids
Topic | Indonesia
