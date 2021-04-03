Former Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra arrives at the Supreme Court in Bangkok in August 2017 to make her final statements in a trial on a charge of criminal negligence. Photo: AP
Thai court voids order for former PM Yingluck Shinawatra to pay US$1.1 billion for losses
- The finance ministry had sought compensation in 2016 for a money-losing rice farming subsidy programme launched by the former prime minister’s administration
- The court said Yingluck was not responsible for the alleged corruption because it was carried out by other officials
Topic | Yingluck Shinawatra
