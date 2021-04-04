A firefighter looks on as a three-story building collapses in Bangkok, Thailand following a fire on Saturday. Photo: Billy Tony / Facebook via Reuters
Five people killed in Bangkok fire as three-storey building collapses
- Video showed the scorched, blackened building collapsing amid a cloud of smoke and concrete dust, narrowly missing a firefighter who was climbing a ladder on the perimeter wall
- At least five people were killed, including one resident and four rescuers, local media said
Topic | Thailand
A firefighter looks on as a three-story building collapses in Bangkok, Thailand following a fire on Saturday. Photo: Billy Tony / Facebook via Reuters