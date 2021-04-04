Protesters hold up signs supporting the Civil Disobedience Movement in Yangon. Photo: AFP Protesters hold up signs supporting the Civil Disobedience Movement in Yangon. Photo: AFP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar coup: workers forgo wages in anti-coup strikes as calls for Suu Kyi’s release continue

  • Bank employees, doctors, engineers, customs officers, dockers, railway staff and textile workers have all downed tools as part of a civil disobedience movement
  • That continued resistance comes despite repeated appeals – and threats – from the military for people to get back to work

Topic |   Myanmar
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:33pm, 4 Apr, 2021

