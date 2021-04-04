People inspect damaged buildings at a village hit by a flash flood in East Flores, Indonesia, on Sunday. Photo: AP People inspect damaged buildings at a village hit by a flash flood in East Flores, Indonesia, on Sunday. Photo: AP
Indonesia, East Timor floods and landslides kill dozens

  • Torrential rains have left over 40 dead on Indonesia’s Flores island and in neighbouring East Timor
  • Elsewhere in Indonesia, two fishermen died and 15 were missing after their boat capsized following a collision with a bulk carrier in the Java Sea

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:16pm, 4 Apr, 2021

