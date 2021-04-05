An anti-coup protester raises a decorated Easter egg along with the three-fingered symbol of resistance during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar on Sunday. Photo: AP An anti-coup protester raises a decorated Easter egg along with the three-fingered symbol of resistance during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar on Sunday. Photo: AP
‘We must win’: Myanmar coup protesters inscribe Easter eggs with messages of defiance

  • The campaign against the removal of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi has included protests, strikes and acts of rebellion that have spread on social media
  • The junta has intensified a campaign to stifle criticism, ordering internet providers to cut wireless broadband

Updated: 2:38am, 5 Apr, 2021

