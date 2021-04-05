An Indonesian domestic worker was sentenced to nine months’ jail for abusing a Singaporean toddler. Photo: Shutterstock
Indonesian domestic helper jailed nine months for pushing Singapore baby, stepping on his knee
- Suliana Kasim Dapok, who was stressed about her personal issues, pushed the one-and-half-year old boy to the floor after he vomited on the carpet
- The incident happened last May during the circuit breaker period when people were banned from going out for non-essential purposes to stop the spread of Covid-19
