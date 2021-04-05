People pose with a train model of the East Coast Rail Link project during the 2017 ground breaking ceremony in Kuantan, Malaysia. File photo: Xinhua
Malaysia agrees to cost increase in China-backed East Coast Rail Link, taking longer route
- The latest revision, agreed by Muhyiddin Yassin’s government, increases the cost to US$12.08 billion, and takes the length back up to 665km
- The transport ministry said the project linking the east coast city of Kota Baharu to Port Klang on the west coast can still be completed within seven years
Topic | Malaysia
People pose with a train model of the East Coast Rail Link project during the 2017 ground breaking ceremony in Kuantan, Malaysia. File photo: Xinhua