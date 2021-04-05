Anti-coup protesters in Myanmar hold pictures of those killed by security forces. Photo: AP Anti-coup protesters in Myanmar hold pictures of those killed by security forces. Photo: AP
Asean leaders to meet over Myanmar in Jakarta, bloc chair Brunei says

  • In a joint statement with Malaysia, Brunei says both countries have asked senior officials to prepare for the meeting
  • In South Korea, two prominent activists from the country’s thriving Myanmar community have asked Seoul to push the international community to stop the bloodbath

Reuters  and Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 7:36pm, 5 Apr, 2021

