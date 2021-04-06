Rohingya activist Zafar Ahmad Abdul Ghani and his wife at their home in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
How death threats, hate speech trapped Rohingya man in Malaysia home for a year
- Zafar Ahmad Abdul Ghani became a target of hate speech and death threats after misinformation spread online that he had demanded Malaysian citizenship
- The attacks have taken a heavy toll on the activist’s family and his children no longer attend school due to safety concerns
Topic | Malaysia
Rohingya activist Zafar Ahmad Abdul Ghani and his wife at their home in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters