Rohingya activist Zafar Ahmad Abdul Ghani and his wife at their home in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters Rohingya activist Zafar Ahmad Abdul Ghani and his wife at their home in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
Rohingya activist Zafar Ahmad Abdul Ghani and his wife at their home in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

How death threats, hate speech trapped Rohingya man in Malaysia home for a year

  • Zafar Ahmad Abdul Ghani became a target of hate speech and death threats after misinformation spread online that he had demanded Malaysian citizenship
  • The attacks have taken a heavy toll on the activist’s family and his children no longer attend school due to safety concerns

Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:15am, 6 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Rohingya activist Zafar Ahmad Abdul Ghani and his wife at their home in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters Rohingya activist Zafar Ahmad Abdul Ghani and his wife at their home in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
Rohingya activist Zafar Ahmad Abdul Ghani and his wife at their home in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE