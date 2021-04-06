Elderly residents wait to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in Manila on March 30. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Filipinos stock up on oxygen tanks as hospitals creak under pressure of surging cases
- Nearly 80 per cent of ICU capacity in Metro Manila is filled and 70 per cent of isolation beds are occupied
- The strain on the health system has even hit the ex-president, while many have already died inside tents outside hospitals, waiting to be admitted to the ERs
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Elderly residents wait to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in Manila on March 30. Photo: AFP