Indonesian rescuers search for victims under the debris after a flash flood hit a village in Adonara, East Nusa Tenggara province. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia deploys helicopters in search for survivors after cyclone Seroja wreaks havoc
- Landslides and flooding from heavy rains brought by tropical cyclone Seroja have killed at least 128 people across several islands in Indonesia
- Helicopters were deployed to help the search for survivors among 72 reported missing in the East Nusa Tenggara islands
Topic | Indonesia
