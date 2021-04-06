Indonesian rescuers search for victims under the debris after a flash flood hit a village in Adonara, East Nusa Tenggara province. Photo: EPA-EFE Indonesian rescuers search for victims under the debris after a flash flood hit a village in Adonara, East Nusa Tenggara province. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia deploys helicopters in search for survivors after cyclone Seroja wreaks havoc

  • Landslides and flooding from heavy rains brought by tropical cyclone Seroja have killed at least 128 people across several islands in Indonesia
  • Helicopters were deployed to help the search for survivors among 72 reported missing in the East Nusa Tenggara islands

Reuters
Updated: 4:19pm, 6 Apr, 2021

