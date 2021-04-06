Demonstrators carrying homemade weapons during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay. Photo: EPA Demonstrators carrying homemade weapons during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay. Photo: EPA
Demonstrators carrying homemade weapons during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay. Photo: EPA
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar coup: Russia warns further sanctions against junta could lead to ‘full-blown civil conflict’

  • International powers have sought to pile pressure on the military by hitting its sprawling business interests, which include the lucrative jade and ruby trade
  • But so far neither sanctions nor calls for restraint have shown any sign of holding back the junta as it struggles to quell the widespread unrest

Topic |   Myanmar
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:32pm, 6 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Demonstrators carrying homemade weapons during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay. Photo: EPA Demonstrators carrying homemade weapons during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay. Photo: EPA
Demonstrators carrying homemade weapons during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE