Demonstrators carrying homemade weapons during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay. Photo: EPA
Myanmar coup: Russia warns further sanctions against junta could lead to ‘full-blown civil conflict’
- International powers have sought to pile pressure on the military by hitting its sprawling business interests, which include the lucrative jade and ruby trade
- But so far neither sanctions nor calls for restraint have shown any sign of holding back the junta as it struggles to quell the widespread unrest
Topic | Myanmar
Demonstrators carrying homemade weapons during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay. Photo: EPA