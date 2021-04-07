Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he is experiencing no symptoms after testing positive for Covid-19. Photo: AP Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he is experiencing no symptoms after testing positive for Covid-19. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Philippine defence chief Delfin Lorenzana tests positive; Australia calls on EU to release vaccine doses

  • Lorenzana, who is leading efforts to deal with the pandemic, is one of several cabinet members to be infected, while former president Joseph Estrada is on a ventilator
  • Elsewhere, Australia’s Scott Morrison said he is not criticising the EU over the delay, while North Korea maintains it has had no Covid-19 cases

Updated: 12:04pm, 7 Apr, 2021

