Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak believes a bankruptcy notice is designed to end his political career. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s former PM Najib Razak served with bankruptcy notice over unpaid US$400 million tax bill
- Najib said he believed the notice was linked to last month’s decision by Umno to stop cooperating with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s government in upcoming elections
- On Monday he launched an appeal against his 12-year jail sentence and fine linked to the 1MDB scandal
Topic | Malaysia
