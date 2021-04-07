Anti-coup protesters throw red paint on a street during a demonstration in Yangon on Tuesday. Photo: AP Anti-coup protesters throw red paint on a street during a demonstration in Yangon on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Myanmar troops open fire on protesters in Kale, killing at least five

  • Several people were also wounded as security forces fired at protesters defying a crackdown and internet blockade
  • Some 581 people, including dozens of children, have been shot dead in almost daily unrest since the coup which unseated Aung San Suu Kyi’s government

Reuters
Updated: 3:31pm, 7 Apr, 2021

