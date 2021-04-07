Philippine police keep watch as officials arrive at an off-site modular hospital for Covid-19 patients in Quezon City. Photo: EPA Philippine police keep watch as officials arrive at an off-site modular hospital for Covid-19 patients in Quezon City. Photo: EPA
Philippine police keep watch as officials arrive at an off-site modular hospital for Covid-19 patients in Quezon City. Photo: EPA
Philippine man dies after being forced to do squats for breaking coronavirus curfew, police investigating

  • Darren Penaredondo, 28, was detained on Thursday night after going out to buy water in General Trias city, south of Manila
  • He was taken along with other curfew breakers to a police station and made to do the gruelling workout, police spokesman said

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:49pm, 7 Apr, 2021

