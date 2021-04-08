A health worker prepares a dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine for people working at entertainment venues in Bangkok on Wednesday. Photo: AP A health worker prepares a dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine for people working at entertainment venues in Bangkok on Wednesday. Photo: AP
A health worker prepares a dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine for people working at entertainment venues in Bangkok on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thailand confirms first local cases of coronavirus variant, braces for new wave

  • The new threat was identified just before the Songkran New Year’s holiday, which usually sees an exodus of people from cities to visit relatives in other provinces
  • Six ministers are in quarantine after contact with infected people, with the transport minister testing positive for Covid-19

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:21am, 8 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A health worker prepares a dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine for people working at entertainment venues in Bangkok on Wednesday. Photo: AP A health worker prepares a dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine for people working at entertainment venues in Bangkok on Wednesday. Photo: AP
A health worker prepares a dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine for people working at entertainment venues in Bangkok on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE