Myanmar ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn talks to police outside his country’s embassy in London on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Myanmar
Myanmar’s UK ambassador locked out of London embassy after breaking with military

  • Diplomat Kyaw Zwar Minn has in recent weeks called for the release of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi
  • Deputy ambassador Chit Win and the military attaché reportedly locked the envoy out of the building

Reuters
Updated: 7:55am, 8 Apr, 2021

