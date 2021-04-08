Myanmar ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn talks to police outside his country’s embassy in London on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Myanmar’s UK ambassador locked out of London embassy after breaking with military
- Diplomat Kyaw Zwar Minn has in recent weeks called for the release of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi
- Deputy ambassador Chit Win and the military attaché reportedly locked the envoy out of the building
