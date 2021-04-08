Indonesian President Joko Widodo is banking on the wealth fund to finance long-term development and help his push for the economy to move beyond a reliance on raw resources. Photo: Bloomberg
Indonesia’s Jokowi doubles wealth fund goal to US$200 billion
- The fund, known as the Indonesia Investment Authority, allows investors to place money in sub-funds spanning infrastructure, health care, tourism, technology and the new capital city
- President Joko Widodo is also backing a push to expand Bank Indonesia’s mandate and reiterated plans to build a green economy
