Protesters hold signs hailing the Milk Tea Alliance during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon. Photo: Myanmar
Twitter launches emoji to support Milk Tea Alliance, one year after hashtag first appeared during online row
- Milk Tea Alliance sprang from a Twitter spat between Chinese nationalists and young Thais over Hong Kong democracy and Taiwanese independence
- Use of the hashtag peaked again in February after the military coup in Myanmar, where protesters using the hashtag rallied regional support
