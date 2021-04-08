Teachers taking part in a protest against the military coup in Dawei. Photo: AFP Teachers taking part in a protest against the military coup in Dawei. Photo: AFP
Myanmar
Asia / Southeast Asia

Myanmar coup: death toll passes 600 as crackdown continues and security forces detain celebrities

  • Meanwhile, a coalition of more than 200 civil society organisations across Southeast Asia urged governments in the region to impose economic sanctions against the junta
  • The group also urged governments not to deport people fleeing the post-coup violence and to instead establish a ‘humanitarian corridor’ to deliver aid to displaced people

Amy ChewReuters
Amy Chew  and Reuters

Updated: 9:52pm, 8 Apr, 2021

