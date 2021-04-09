The bodies of 39 Vietnamese migrants were discovered in the back of a truck in Essex in 2019. File photo: AFP The bodies of 39 Vietnamese migrants were discovered in the back of a truck in Essex in 2019. File photo: AFP
The bodies of 39 Vietnamese migrants were discovered in the back of a truck in Essex in 2019. File photo: AFP
Vietnam
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Vietnamese teenager to be extradited from UK to Belgium over Essex migrant truck deaths

  • Ngo Sy Tai is wanted in Belgium over allegations he ran a so-called ‘safe house’ for his fellow Vietnamese nationals in Brussels
  • Thirty-nine migrants from Vietnam were found suffocated to death in the back of a refrigerated truck near London in 2019

Topic |   Vietnam
DPA
DPA

Updated: 10:34am, 9 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The bodies of 39 Vietnamese migrants were discovered in the back of a truck in Essex in 2019. File photo: AFP The bodies of 39 Vietnamese migrants were discovered in the back of a truck in Essex in 2019. File photo: AFP
The bodies of 39 Vietnamese migrants were discovered in the back of a truck in Essex in 2019. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE