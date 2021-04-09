The bodies of 39 Vietnamese migrants were discovered in the back of a truck in Essex in 2019. File photo: AFP
Vietnamese teenager to be extradited from UK to Belgium over Essex migrant truck deaths
- Ngo Sy Tai is wanted in Belgium over allegations he ran a so-called ‘safe house’ for his fellow Vietnamese nationals in Brussels
- Thirty-nine migrants from Vietnam were found suffocated to death in the back of a refrigerated truck near London in 2019
