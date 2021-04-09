Chinese fishing vessels moored at Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard/National Task Force-West Philippine Sea via AP
Chinese navy ships chase Philippine news crew in South China Sea as US, Manila express concern
- The PLA Navy deployed two vessels carrying missiles to drive away the boat ferrying the news team as it travelled across reefs in Palawan
- US Secretary of State Blinken and his Philippine counterpart Locsin expressed their concerns about Chinese militia vessels in the Whitsun Reef
Topic | The Philippines
